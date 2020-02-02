Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €186.76 ($217.16).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Independent Research set a €189.00 ($219.77) price target on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €171.00 ($198.84) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

LIN stock opened at €184.05 ($214.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is €189.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €179.87. Linde has a 1 year low of €138.90 ($161.51) and a 1 year high of €193.15 ($224.59).

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

