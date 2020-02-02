Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,044,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.13. 1,909,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,405. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a one year low of $159.08 and a one year high of $214.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.