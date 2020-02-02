LINKA (LINKA) Hits One Day Volume of $710,929.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. LINKA has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $710,929.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LINKA has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA token can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a token. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

