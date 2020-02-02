Linkey (LKY) Trading 13.1% Higher This Week

Linkey (CURRENCY:LKY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Linkey has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $24.00 worth of Linkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Linkey has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Linkey token can currently be bought for $0.0860 or 0.00000910 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.60 or 0.00757250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006994 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033444 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Linkey Token Profile

Linkey (CRYPTO:LKY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Linkey’s total supply is 195,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Linkey’s official Twitter account is @LKYFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linkey’s official website is www.linkey.info.

Buying and Selling Linkey

Linkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

