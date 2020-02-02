LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $9.80 million and $323,913.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,025,306,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,856,006 tokens. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

