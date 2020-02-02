Liquidity Network Market Cap Tops $507,294.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $507,294.00 and approximately $50,208.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.28 or 0.02985336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00196519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

