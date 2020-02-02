Lisk (LSK) Trading Up 28% Over Last Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Lisk has a market capitalization of $122.80 million and $2.97 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00010703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Upbit and YoBit. During the last week, Lisk has traded 28% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024497 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017619 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000440 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006347 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,898,754 coins and its circulating supply is 121,777,371 coins. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Coindeal, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, YoBit, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Coinroom, Upbit, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Bitbns, Poloniex, ChaoEX, Binance, Livecoin, Exrates, Huobi, BitBay and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.