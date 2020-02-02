Litecoin (LTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.44 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $71.81 or 0.00759227 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, Bitstamp, ChaoEX and CoinFalcon. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.60 billion and approximately $5.44 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006996 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033380 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,994,035 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Gate.io, Braziliex, MBAex, Coinbe, Bitmaszyna, Coinroom, Coinsuper, RightBTC, YoBit, WazirX, TOPBTC, Kraken, CoinExchange, Crex24, Bitbank, LBank, Exmo, CoinTiger, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Indodax, OKCoin.cn, Fatbtc, Liquid, Negocie Coins, CoinEx, Bleutrade, Coinut, EXX, Mercado Bitcoin, BitcoinTrade, Bitsane, BitForex, BCEX, Nanex, C2CX, BtcTurk, Bithumb, Cryptomate, Bitstamp, Tripe Dice Exchange, LakeBTC, Bits Blockchain, CoinBene, Coinbase Pro, Exrates, Bitso, OKCoin International, IDCM, CoinsBank, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Coinsquare, BtcTrade.im, TradeOgre, Huobi, DOBI trade, Bitlish, DSX, Bibox, Bitbns, BigONE, Graviex, Cryptopia, HBUS, QuadrigaCX, Ovis, ABCC, Lykke Exchange, DigiFinex, WEX, C-Patex, BX Thailand, BTC Markets, Cryptohub, CoinEgg, B2BX, Iquant, Buda, BitBay, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox, Binance, Zebpay, Sistemkoin, OKEx, QBTC, HitBTC, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, CPDAX, BL3P, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, ZB.COM, DragonEX, LocalTrade, Bit-Z, Independent Reserve, Koineks, FCoin, Kuna, Bitfinex, CryptoBridge, TDAX, BTCC, BTC Trade UA, Cobinhood, Stellarport, C-CEX, Coinone, OpenLedger DEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Korbit, Covesting, BitFlip, ChaoEX, BTC-Alpha, GOPAX, Trade Satoshi, Bithesap, Gatecoin, Altcoin Trader, Bitinka, Koinim, BiteBTC, COSS, Coindeal, OTCBTC, xBTCe, CoinFalcon, Instant Bitex, Liqui, Koinex, Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange and BitMarket. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.