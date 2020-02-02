Litecoin Plus Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $70,759.00 and $26.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,942.02 or 2.12425550 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025542 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,690,074 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

