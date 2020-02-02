LiteCoin Ultra Market Cap Reaches $3,895.00 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market capitalization of $3,895.00 and $12.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LiteCoin Ultra alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,262.87 or 2.14555133 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00025471 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LTCU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com.

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiteCoin Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteCoin Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.