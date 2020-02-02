Litecred (LTCR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.00

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Litecred coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecred has a total market capitalization of $14,284.00 and $7.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecred has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecred alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.34 or 0.01234819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00047316 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00022144 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00203519 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00067155 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Litecred Profile

Litecred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecred Coin Trading

Litecred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.