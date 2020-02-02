LiteDoge (LDOGE) Trading 72.5% Lower Over Last Week

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. LiteDoge has a market capitalization of $45,540.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteDoge coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded down 72.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LiteDoge alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,270.45 or 2.14576090 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025616 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LiteDoge Profile

LiteDoge (CRYPTO:LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiteDoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteDoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.