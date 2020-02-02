Lition (LIT) Price Up 138.6% Over Last Week

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Lition has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $206,301.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded up 138.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lition token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,445.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.77 or 0.02027495 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.32 or 0.04052760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00759227 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00818368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00122279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009363 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026235 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00715938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, ProBit Exchange, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

