Lobstex (LOBS) Market Cap Hits $398,635.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $398,635.00 and approximately $124,817.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00018235 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00080005 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00039593 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000708 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 368% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000986 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,462,684 coins and its circulating supply is 18,462,672 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

