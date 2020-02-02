LocalCoinSwap 24 Hour Volume Hits $92,426.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $345,917.00 and approximately $92,426.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00052383 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00362274 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010588 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011316 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.