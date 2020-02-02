LockTrip Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00005443 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Gatecoin, Mercatox and Fatbtc. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $7.69 million and $3,023.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014475 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003249 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000249 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LockTrip

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Fatbtc, Gatecoin, YoBit, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.