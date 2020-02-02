LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOGM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

LogMeIn stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.04, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13. LogMeIn has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $96.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.02.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $931,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1,458.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 235.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 81.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

