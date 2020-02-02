Loki (LOKI) Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00004005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Loki has a total market capitalization of $17.19 million and approximately $18,183.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loki has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,409.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.32 or 0.02009482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.11 or 0.04045064 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00756225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00122065 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00807447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009415 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00026675 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00712768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,638,353 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official website is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

