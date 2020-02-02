Loopring Market Capitalization Achieves $28.51 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, IDAX and OKEx. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $28.51 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.02968056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00197256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00129041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,942,882 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC, Tokenomy, Gate.io, Bithumb, AirSwap, Binance, Bitbns, IDAX, OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex, OTCBTC, CoinExchange, Ethfinex and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.