Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,543 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $28,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,174,000 after purchasing an additional 82,781 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,432,000 after acquiring an additional 314,000 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,748,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $209,372,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,572,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,605,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $192,370,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $123.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.