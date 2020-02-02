Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.7% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Shares of LOW opened at $116.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $123.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

