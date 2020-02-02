LoyalCoin Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One LoyalCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $33.94, $13.77 and $20.33. In the last week, LoyalCoin has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. LoyalCoin has a market cap of $1.54 million and $1,107.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.96 or 0.02983228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00196952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00130659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io.

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $5.60, $13.77, $20.33, $51.55, $7.50, $33.94, $18.94, $24.43, $10.39, $50.98 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

