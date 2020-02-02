LRM Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $749.00 (LRM)

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. LRM Coin has a total market capitalization of $749.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LRM Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Escodex and STEX. During the last seven days, LRM Coin has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LRM Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.76 or 0.02964809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00196950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LRM Coin Coin Profile

LRM Coin’s total supply is 9,949,308 coins. LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin. LRM Coin’s official website is lrmcoin.com.

LRM Coin Coin Trading

LRM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX, CoinExchange, Graviex and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LRM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LRM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LRM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LRM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.