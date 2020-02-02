LTO Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $802,235.00 (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, LTO Network has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $802,235.00 worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMax and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.85 or 0.03011260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00131579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,402,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,063,197 tokens. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

