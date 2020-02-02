Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Lumentum worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Lumentum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Lumentum by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $256,903.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,648 shares of company stock valued at $6,172,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $75.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.45. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.