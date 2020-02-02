Lunyr (LUN) Price Tops $1.03 on Exchanges

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Lunyr token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00010943 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Upbit, Binance and Liqui. Lunyr has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lunyr has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.85 or 0.03011260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00131579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Liqui, HitBTC, Huobi, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, BigONE, Binance and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

