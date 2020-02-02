LUXCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,968.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001324 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. LUXCoin has a market cap of $849,094.00 and approximately $14,968.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

