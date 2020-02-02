Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Shares Bought by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,321,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 366,432 shares during the period. Macerich comprises 2.8% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of Macerich worth $62,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Macerich by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 1,308.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 408,563 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,543,000 after acquiring an additional 123,293 shares during the period.

NYSE MAC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,827. Macerich Co has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.45%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp cut Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, Director Steve Hash acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $264,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,812.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

