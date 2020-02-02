MACRO Consulting Group Buys 917 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of MACRO Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.23 and a 200 day moving average of $135.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $151.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

