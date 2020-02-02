MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.74 Million

Brokerages expect MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) to announce $10.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.21 million to $16.00 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $15.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $48.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.62 million to $55.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $77.33 million, with estimates ranging from $37.52 million to $135.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.03. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 303.08%. The company had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 million.

MGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

Shares of MGNX opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,060,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 260,627 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 23.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

