MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.31.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. We view the JV approval of Juanicipio as positive. In our view, the approval will likely not surprise many given the large amount of underground development that has already taken place, but it should remove any doubt that may have still been in the market. The slightly higher capex figure versus the 2017 PEA is in line with our prior assumptions and well telegraphed by MAG. Average annual production of 11.7Moz silver was a bit light versus our prior estimates but is still robust.

TSE MAG opened at C$14.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.49. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$11.30 and a one year high of C$18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -163.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 218.65 and a quick ratio of 217.37.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Equities analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

