MaidSafeCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $312,218.00 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001340 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia and Poloniex. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $57.14 million and $312,218.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 26.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.28 or 0.02984081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

