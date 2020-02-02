Manna Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Manna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. During the last seven days, Manna has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Manna has a market cap of $194,188.00 and $2.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000239 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,872.42 or 0.93946390 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Manna Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,616,680 coins and its circulating supply is 651,791,884 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

