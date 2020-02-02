ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Position Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.5% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,788 shares of company stock worth $2,171,690. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAN. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price target on ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CL King initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.59 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

