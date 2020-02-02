Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Position Trimmed by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 3,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,136.50.

In related news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 502 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,152.56, for a total transaction of $578,585.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,171,830.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,902 shares of company stock worth $3,318,534 in the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Markel stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,172.97. 42,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,733. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,157.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $950.16 and a 52 week high of $1,216.47.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.