MarteXcoin Price Hits $0.0078 on Exchanges (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. MarteXcoin has a market capitalization of $30,480.00 and approximately $82.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarteXcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MarteXcoin alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00026705 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006696 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003977 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000544 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,897,717 coins. MarteXcoin’s official message board is martexcoin.org/forum. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org.

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarteXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarteXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarteXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.