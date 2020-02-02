Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 119.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,361,000 after buying an additional 213,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,722,000 after buying an additional 72,397 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 52.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,157,000 after buying an additional 46,609 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,576,000 after buying an additional 36,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,744,000 after buying an additional 34,964 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM stock opened at $263.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.76 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.31.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.