Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd cut its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,484 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 6.4% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.53, for a total transaction of $12,351,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,486,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,734,789,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $105,317,623. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.35.

Mastercard stock traded down $8.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.94. 5,585,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,515. The company has a market cap of $318.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.