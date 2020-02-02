Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,353 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $57,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.35.

NYSE:MA opened at $315.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $318.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $327.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $105,317,623 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

