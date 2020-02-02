Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 5.0% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $50,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,794 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $986,601,000 after acquiring an additional 79,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,116,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $8.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,585,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,515. The stock has a market cap of $318.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.02. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,036,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,213,567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.35.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

