MASTERNET 1-Day Volume Tops $292.00 (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. MASTERNET has a total market capitalization of $8,864.00 and $292.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASTERNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Over the last week, MASTERNET has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.60 or 0.02989967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00196269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MASTERNET Token Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH. The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io.

Buying and Selling MASTERNET

MASTERNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASTERNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASTERNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

