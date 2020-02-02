Matchpool Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Matchpool token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Upbit and Gatecoin. Matchpool has a market cap of $194,910.00 and approximately $361.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded up 59.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matchpool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.34 or 0.02973034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00196921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00130639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool’s launch date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, Liqui and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.