Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Hits $0.0043

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 48.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $465,114.00 and approximately $4,493.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 69.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.02969818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00130056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

