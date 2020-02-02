Max Property Group (MPG) Price Reaches $0.0051

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. Max Property Group has a market cap of $601,452.00 and approximately $23,124.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016990 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000588 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005370 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 81.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000915 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

999 (999) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

