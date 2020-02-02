Maxcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $29.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $197,357.00 and $29.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptohub and YoBit. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.86 or 0.01234893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00046922 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00202858 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00067139 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003993 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptohub and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

