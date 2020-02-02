Maxim Capital Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Maxim Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Maxim Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Maxim Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3,435.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $135,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.68. 250,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,871. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.51. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $48.16 and a one year high of $53.40.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.