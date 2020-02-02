Maxim Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,717 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Maxim Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Maxim Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Maxim Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.45. 18,873,669 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

