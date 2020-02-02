Maxim Capital Management LLC Sells 7,904 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Maxim Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.3% of Maxim Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Maxim Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,310. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $59.56.

