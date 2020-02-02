Maxim Capital Management LLC Sells 811 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Maxim Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Maxim Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Maxim Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.40 on Friday, reaching $160.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,414,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,565,777. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

