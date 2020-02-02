MB8 Coin (MB8) Market Capitalization Tops $1.79 Million

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One MB8 Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including WhiteBit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, MB8 Coin has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. MB8 Coin has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $792.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00066936 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000138 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About MB8 Coin

MB8 is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 160,175,231 coins. The official website for MB8 Coin is mb8coin.io. MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MB8 Coin Coin Trading

MB8 Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WhiteBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MB8 Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MB8 Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

